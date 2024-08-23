Napoli are set to make a move to sign PSV Eindhoven midfielder Jerdy Schouten before the transfer window shuts.
The midfielder joined PSV last summer from Bologna and helped the club to the Eredivisie title before impressing for the Netherlands at the Euros.
According to Voetbal International, Napoli will report to PSV next week as they look to take him back to Italy. They add that reports from Italy state Napoli is willing to pay between €20-30 million for the 27-year-old.
PSG are also showing interest in the former Excelsior star, should they sell Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United.
Schouten will miss PSV’s clash with Almere City this weekend due to a minor injury. It could be that he has played his final game for the Eindhoven side.