Rai Vloet made his return for Heracles Almelo but his side could only manage a 0-0 draw at NEC Nijmegen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Vloet has been missing for Heracles since he was involved in a car crash, but he returned to the bench for the clash in Nijmegen.
Heracles had the better of the opening stages but they could not trouble NEC goalkeeper Matthijs Branderhorst, while the hosts also struggled to create opportunities.
The same pattern continued after the break and Frank Wormuth eventually brought Vloet onto the field in the 65th minute. He could not find the winning goal as both side settled for a point.
Heracles are 12th while NEC are up in 9th.