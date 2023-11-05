Ten-man NEC Nijmegen struck in the final seconds to earn a 3-3 draw against Volendam after a crazy final phase.
Koki Ogawa started up front for NEC in place of Bas Dost, who is taking time away from the game after being diagnosed with an inflamed heart muscle.
In the sixth minute, Ogawa opened the scoring after the ball fell at his feet in the penalty area. The forward had the ball in the net shortly afterwards again, but this time it was ruled out.
Ten minutes before the break, Robert Muhren equalised with a header from close range after his initial effort came back off the crossbar.
Before the break, NEC Nijmegen were reduced to ten men as Elayis Tavsan saw his second yellow card for a clumsy foul.
After an hour, Milan de Haan struck the crossbar with a strike from distance, before he made it 2-1 for Volendam shortly afterward. The midfielder’s effort flew into the net via the inside of the post.
Volendam were heading for a big win but in the 90th minute, goalkeeper Mio Backhaus dragged Sontje Hansen to the ground and Magnus Mattsson made it 2-2 with a penalty.
Calvin Twigt’s excellent free-kick made it 3-2 for Volendam in the 96th minute but Ogawa then popped up in the 98th minute to make it 3-3. That made it the first Eredivisie game to feature three goals in second half stoppage time.
The draw means that Volendam is 16th while NEC is 12th.