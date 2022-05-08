Ibrahim Cissoko scored a last-second winner as NEC Nijmegen defeated Go Ahead Eagles 1-0. The win keeps the hosts in the running for a European playoff spot.
Both sides went into the game knowing they were safe for this season and a win for either would have increased their chances of a European playoff spot.
NEC had the better chances in the first half but Andries Noppert denied Rodrigo Guth’s volley, while a shot from Dirk Proper and a header from Jonathan Okita also failed to break the deadlock. Luuk Brouwers and Iñigo Córdoba had Go Ahead Eagles chances but a goal was not close for the visitors.
After the break, Go Ahead Eagles barely threatened while NEC struggled to really trouble Noppert. Then late in stoppage time, young attacker Ibrahim Cissoko tapped in a late winner.
NEC are now ninth in the table and only behind Heerenveen on goal difference. A playoff spot is definitely in reach with two games left. Go Ahead Eaglea are in 11th.