A double from Koki Ogawa led NEC Nijmegen to a 3-1 win over NEC Nijmegen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
NEC started without the departed Magnus Mattsson for the first time since he joined Copenhagen with Ogawa chosen to replace him up front.
The hosts got off to a bad start with Jizz Hornkamp heading Heracles in front after only three minutes. Heracles then had another goal chalked off for offside.
NEC took control in the second half and they got a penalty in the 51st minute for a foul on Ogawa, who slotted in the spot-kick. Sontje Hansen then crossed for Ogawa to head NEC in front.
Tjaronn Chery then wrapped up the win with a deflected free kick in the 66th minute. A penalty was originally given but VAR awarded a free kick as the foul on Hansen occurred just outside the box.
The win moves NEC to sixth while Heracles remain in 15th.