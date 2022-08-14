Jasper Cillessen made his debut as NEC Nijmegen defeated Volendam 4-1.
Volendam’s first home game in the Eredivisie since 2009 got off to a good start for the hosts as Daryl van Mieghem fired them in front after 11 minutes. Jasper Cillessen was immediately put into the NEC starting eleven but there was no clean sheet for the Netherlands international.
Elayis Tavzan leveled the scores with a nice shot after 17 minutes and shortly afterward, Oussama Tannane made it 2-1 for NEC after being played in on goal.
Both sides then had chances with Souffian El Karouani denied by Volendam goalkeeper Filip Stankovic, while Robert Muhren’s header was almost turned into the net at the other end.
In the second half, Cillessen denied Muhren before NEC Nijmegen settled the game. Mikkel Duelund headed in a third after 76 minutes before Jordy Bruijn made it four in injury time.
NEC gets their first win of the season while Volendam remains on one point.