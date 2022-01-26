Wilfried Bony has signed a deal with NEC Nijmegen until the end of the season.
The 33-year-old has been training with NEC this week and convinced the club enough to earn a contract until the end of the season.
Bony previously played for Vitesse Arnhem but now joins their rivals. Speaking to the club website, Bony said, “I had a great time in the Netherlands and I am very happy that I will have the opportunity to play in the Eredivisie. Although I am aware that this is a sensitive transition for some, I expect that I will get a fair chance to present myself in a positive way to our supporters. I will do everything I can to get match fit as soon as possible so that I can quickly be important to the team.”
After two years with Vitesse Arnhem, Bony joined Swansea City in 2013 before spells with Manchester City, Stoke City, Swansea again, Al Arabi, and Al-Ittihad. Bony has been without a club for two years.