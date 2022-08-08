Netherlands international goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has returned to NEC Nijmegen on a three-year deal.
NEC agreed a deal with Valencia believed to be less than €1 million to bring the 33-year-old to the club.
The goalkeeper made his debut for NEC in 2010 before making a move to Ajax, where he made a name for himself before joining Barcelona. A move to Valencia then followed, but his time at the club has been hampered by injuries.
Cillessen has opted for a return to Nijmegen in order to gain the playing time needed to force his way into the World Cup squad.