Ajax and Man City look to sign... According to L'Équipe, Ajax are interested in signing PSG talent ...

Ramselaar departs Utrecht for ... Bart Ramselaar has sealed a move from FC Utrecht to ...

Heerenveen ease to win at Vole... Heerenveen eased to a 4-0 win at Volendam on Sunday ...

Van Bommel leads AZ Alkmaar to... Ruben van Bommel scored both goals as AZ Alkmaar defeated ...

Twente gets back on track with... FC Twente returned to winning ways on Sunday with a ...

Minteh leads Feyenoord past Al... Two goals from Yankuba Minteh earned Feyenoord a 2-0 win ...