NEC Nijmegen have qualified for the KNVB Cup final after an extra-time 2-1 victory over Cambuur.
NEC were looking to seal their place in a final for the first time in 24 years and they had the big chances early on. Koki Ogawa was denied by Yanick van Osch and the post, while Sontje Hansen hit the crossbar.
It was all NEC but the opening goal came at the other end with Roberts Uldrikis heading in a cross from Fedde de Jong to send the home crowd wild.
NEC pushed and finally a goal came after an hour with Ogawa finding the net and the Eredivisie side then went searching for a winner. It didn’t come in regular time and Milan Smit almost won it for the hosts with a header that was kept out by Jasper Cillessen.
The Match headed to extra time and in the 99th minute, NEC won it with Kodai Sano diverting a cross just past Van Osch and into the bottom corner.
NEC progresses to the final and will take on either Groningen or Feyenoord.