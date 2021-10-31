NEC Nijmegen are up to seventh in the Eredivisie table after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Groningen in an empty Goffertstadion.
Due to the collapse of a stand during the clash with Vitesse two weeks ago, NEC were forced to play the game against Groningen in an almost empty stadium. However, some fans managed to stand just outside the stadium and cheer their side on.
NEC were the better time from the start and they had chances through Jordy Bruijn and Ali Akman. The goal eventually came just before the break when Akman latched onto a poor backpass from Mo El Hankouri before slotting the ball ino the net.
Groningen were poor but they did create some chances early in the second half through Tomás Suslov and El Hankouri. However, it was NEC who extended their lead after 55 minutes when Elayis Tavsan netted on the rebound following a Peter Leeuwenburgh save on an effort by Jonathan Okita.
Jørgen Strand Larsen, Patrick Joosten and Romano Postema all came off the bench for Groningen but they could not get back into the game. Just before the final whistle, Okita made it 3-0.
NEC gets their fifth win of the campaign and they are seventh while Groningen is down in 15th.