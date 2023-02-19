NEC Nijmegen ended their nearly month-long winless streak with a 3-0 victory against 10-man Excelsior.
NEC hadn’t earned a victory in the league since January 21 but they ended that streak in Rotterdam on Sunday evening.
Just before the break, Magnus Mattsson headed in a Calvin Verdonk cross to put the visitors ahead.
Early in the second half, Excelsior were reduced to ten men when Redouan El Yaakoubi was shown his second yellow card. From that point, NEC dominated and Souffian El Karouani doubled the lead in the 73rd minute.
Antony Musaba then came off the bench and he sealed the victory with an excellent goal in the 85th minute.
NEC is now 10th while Excelsior is 15th.