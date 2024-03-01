NEC Nijmegen capped off a good week with a comfortable 5-2 win over bottom of the table Volendam.
NEC sealed their place in the KNVB Cup final in midweek with a win over Cambuur and Volendam may have sniffed an upset when Vivaldo Semedo had the ball in the net early on. However, the goal was disallowed for offside in the build-up.
Minutes later, NEC had the lead with Sontje Hansen netting on a rebound and the visitors did not look back with Kodai Sano and Sylla Sow adding further goals before the break.
Semedo brought the home side back into it early in the second half, but any chances of a comeback were dashed when Rober Gonzalez made it 4-1. Zack Booth brought it back to 4-2 but Lars Olden Larsen ensured NEC went home with a fifth goal.
NEC remain on course for a top seven finish and they are currently sixth while Volendam stay bottom.