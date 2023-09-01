Eredivisie leader Sparta Rotterdam has been held to a 1-1 draw by NEC Nijmegen.
Sparta went into the game with seven points out of nine but without Vito van Crooij, who is set to seal a move to the middle east.
Camiel Neghli came in for Van Crooij and he had the first big chance of the game but his shot was kept out by Jasper Cillessen.
NEC got chances for themselves and when they took the lead in the 55th minute it wasn’t completely against the run of play. Dirk Proper strode forward and lashed the ball past Nick Olij.
Sparta went in search of an equaliser and with ten minutes to go, they were awarded a penalty. Joshua Kitolano sent Cillessen the wrong way to make it 1-1.
Just before the end, Rober González had a great chance to win it for NEC but his effort was kept out by Olij.
Sparta stays leader for now on eight points but can be overtaken this weekend while NEC have four points from four games.