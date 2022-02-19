Jonathan Okita netted an 88th minute equaliser to earn NEC Nijmegen a 1-1 draw against RKC Waalwijk.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
For the first time since part of the stadium collapsed on the 17th of October, NEC Nijmegen had a full home stadium for the clash against RKC.
The home crowd witnessed RKC taking the lead in the 18th minute as Richard van der Venne took advantage of an error in the NEC defence to score.
That seemed to be the only goal of the game until the 88th minute when Okita struck to earn the hosts a point.
NEC remain in 8th after the draw while RKC Waalwijk is 13th.