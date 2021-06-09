NEC Nijmegen have confirmed the signing of Lasse Schone on a two-year deal.
Schone returned to the Eredivisie in January with Heerenveen but he only spent six months with the Frisian’s before leaving on a free transfer.
The 34-year-old has now returned to NEC Nijmegen, signing a deal until the summer of 2023 with the newly promoted side.
Schone joined NEC from De Graafschap back in 2008 and he made 125 appearances over four years before joining Ajax.
Schone told the club’s website, “Nijmegen feels like coming home. My family and I immediately got a good feeling after NEC got in touch. The story and the whole project of the club sounded very interesting. I had a wonderful time here. The first step is to turn NEC into a stable Eredivisie club. I am confident that we will succeed.”