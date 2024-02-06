NEC Nijmegen eased to a 3-0 win over ADO Den Haag to reach the KNVB Cup semi-finals.
After only two minutes the home crowd was already celebrating with Koki Ogawa heading in a corner to put NEC Nijmegen in front.
ADO Den Haag improved as the game went on and early in the second half, Philippe Sandler had to make an excellent intervention to deny the visitors an equaliser.
After an hour, NEC doubled the lead with Dirk Proper receiving the ball from Bart van Rooij before firing a fine strike into the top corner. Tjarron Chery then sealed the victory for NEC with his third goal in three games for the club.
NEC reach the last four and they can dream of a place in the final.