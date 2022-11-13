NEC Nijmegen ran out comfortable 6-1 winners over RKC Waalwijk after an early red card for Iliass Bel Hassani.
RKC got off to a dream start when Julian Lelieveld was fouled in the box and Dario Van den Buijs netted the resulting penalty after only four minutes. However, the dream quickly turned into a nightmare as Bel Hassani was shown a red card for a headbutt after only eleven minutes.
RKC remained in front until the 38th minute after Vurnon Anita handled in the box and Landry Dimata scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-1. Early in the second half, Souffian El Karouani fired NEC in front with a strike from distance.
RKC almost equalised but in the 73rd minute, Magnus Mattson headed in a third and then the floodgates opened. Pedro Marques scored twice, while Elayis Tavsan also scored as NEC ran out 6-1 victors.
It is NEC’s biggest win since 2011 and it was celebrated by Jasper Cillessen, who missed out on the Netherlands World Cup squad on Friday. NEC go into the break in 9th while RKC is 10th.