NEC Nijmegen are back in the Eredivisie after they defeated NAC Breda 2-1 in the playoff final on Sunday.
NEC finished the regular season in seventh but battled their way to the playoff final after wins over Almere City and Roda JC. NAC Breda saw off Emmen on penalties to take their place in Sunday’s clash.
NAC Breda had home advantage, but it was NEC who started brightly and they had the lead in the 25th minute. Cas Odenthal headed in a Jordy Bruijn free-kick.
The hosts looked for the equaliser, which eventually came in the 70th minute thanks to substitute Sydney van Hooijdink. The striker tapped in from close range.
The game seemed to be heading for extra-time but in the last minute, Jonathan Okita found the net with an excellent volley to send NEC Nijmegen back to the top flight.
NEC were relegated back in 2017 but they are now back in the Eredivisie next season.