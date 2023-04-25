In their rearranged fixture, NEC Nijmegen claimed a 1-0 victory at Groningen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
At the weekend, the game was called off early at 0-0 after a beer thrown from the crowd struck the linesman. Due to the new guidelines, the game had to be abandoned.
The game resumed on the 18-minute mark in an empty stadium with Groningen going close twice through Tomas Suslov, but he was denied by Jasper Cillessen.
NEC improved in the second half and with five minutes left, substitute Pedro Marques was brought down by Laros Duarte. The Groningen midfielder was sent off and Jordy Bruijn scored the resulting penalty.
A seventh defeat in a row for Groningen means they inch closer to the inevitable relegation, which could be sealed in their next fixture as they are 11 points from safety with four games left. NEC is up to 8th.