According to Fabrizio Romano and Voetbal International, NEC Nijmegen has accepted an offer from Toulouse for young winger Ibrahim Cissoko.
The 20-year-old joined NEC in 2016 from Vitesse Arnhem and he made his first team debut during the 2021/22 campaign.
Cissoko made an impression in the Eredivisie this season, despite not being a constant starter and he has now attracted the attention of Toulouse.
Voetbal International reports that NEC will receive around €2.5 million for the attacker making him one of the most expensive outgoings for the club. He will become a teammate of Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga.