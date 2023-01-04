NEC Nijmegen have brought Anthony Musaba back to the club on loan from AS Monaco.
The winger left NEC in 2020 to join AS Monaco, but he has been unable to break into the Ligue 1 side’s line-up, and he has spent time on loan with Cercle Brugge, Heerenveen and Metz.
Musaba returns to NEC Nijmegen on a loan deal until the end of the season, but there is no option to make it permanent.
Speaking to the NEC website, Musaba said, “I am very happy to be able to play at NEC again in the coming six months. After the talks I had with the club, I was quickly out of it. In addition, I have always said that I wanted to play in the Eredivisie with NEC.”
The Netherlands U21 international made 34 appearances for Heerenveen last season, scoring once and adding one assist. He previously made 31 appearances for NEC, scoring nine times.