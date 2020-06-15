NEC Nijmegen has completed the signing of Sparta Rotterdam forward Elayis Tavsan on a three-year deal.

Sparta wanted to extend the 19-year-old’s contract but Tavsan’s demands did not work for the club, and they have decided to sell him to NEC Nijmegen.

Tavsan signs a contract with NEC until 2023 and will be the successor to Anthony Musaba, who is set to join Monaco.

He told the club’s website, “Recently I felt that I was ready for a new step in my career. When NEC signed up and we had several conversations, I wanted to make the move to this beautiful club.”

Tavsan spent last season on loan with Telstar, scoring seven goals and adding three assists in 22 games.




