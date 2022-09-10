NEC Nijmegen netted a 95th-minute equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw against Fortuna Sittard.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Julio Velazquez was confirmed as the new head coach of Fortuna Sittard on Friday and he watched on from the stands. He saw goalkeeper Ivor Pandur make an excellent save early on to deny NEC attacker Mikkel Duelund.
Before the break, Pandur came to the visitors rescue again while at the other end, Jasper Cillessen made a great save to deny Burak Yilmaz.
After 71 minutes, Fortuna Sittard took the lead with Oguzhan Özyakup finding the top corner with an unstoppable strike from outside the box.
Fortuna Sittard seemed to be on course for their first win of the season but first, Dogan Erdogan saw red for a second yellow card, and then deep in stoppage time, NEC equalised. A corner eventually made its way back into the box where Pedro Marques guided the ball into the net.
Fortuna Sittard get their first point of the campaign but remain bottom. NEC sits in 8th.