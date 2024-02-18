Ajax were held to a 2-2 draw by NEC Nijmegen after a 96th minute equaliser in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
After the disappointing draw with Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, Ajax were looking for a win which could move them closer to FC Twente in third.
After only seven minutes, Jaydon Branel’s shot was changed direction past Jasper Cillessen and Ajax had the lead.
Ajax did not build on the good start and it was NEC Nijmegen who had the better chances for the rest of the first half. Diant Ramaj had to be alert to deny Bart van Rooij, Sontje Hansen and Koki Ogawa.
Early in the second half, Ogawa also went close with a header before NEC did level through an unfortunate own goal from Jorrel Hato.
John van ‘t Schip brought in Branco van den Boomen and Carlos Forbs and the later put Ajax back in front after good work by Brobbey.
It seemed that Ajax would hold on for a precious win especially when Lasse Schone’s free kick hit the crossbar. However, in the 96th minute, Rober Gonzalez equalised from close range for NEC and the goal stood despite a lengthy VAR review.
NEC held on and they are seventh while Ajax remains fifth and eight points behind Twente in third.