Two goals in the final two minutes of the game saw NEC Nijmegen and Go Ahead Eagles play out a 1-1 draw.
NEC dominated the opening half but a handball saw Magnus Mattsson’s goal disallowed while Koki Ogawa missed the target just before the break.
Go Ahead Eagles improved in the second half and after Ogawa had a goal disallowed for the hosts, Sylla Sow broke the deadlock in the 88th minute.
The game was then paused after an item was thrown on the pitch and immediately after the restart, Mathias Ross headed in a corner to earn NEC a point.
It is the sixth draw of the season for NEC who are 14th while Go Ahead Eagles is in 5th.