Youri Baas has left Ajax to join NEC Nijmegen on a season-long loan deal.
The 20-year-old made his Ajax debut last season and notched up ten first team appearances, but he has Jorrel Hato and Owen Wijndal ahead of him in the pecking order.
NEC Nijmegen has now welcomed Baas to the club on loan as a replacement for the departed Souffian El Karouani.
Baas told the NEC website, “After a considerable period with Ajax’s U23 team and being allowed to play matches at the highest Dutch level, I am ready for a period in which I can learn a lot at a stable Eredivisie club. The step to NEC is a logical one for me at the moment and I am really looking forward to the first training and meeting my fellow players, staff and of course the supporters.”
Baas is the second player to make the step from Ajax to NEC this summer after winger Sontje Hansen.