Feyenoord ended their Europa Conference League group stage campaign with a 2-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa.
With Feyenoord safely through and top of the group, Arne Slot decided to rest some key players with Cyriel Dessers, Reiss Nelson, Ramon Hendriks, Mark Diemers, Naoufal Bannis and Joao Teixeira all coming into the starting line-up.
Feyenoord controlled the game from the start but they were frustrated by Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Roi Mishpat. The deadlock was finally broken in the 38th minute by Dessers after he was set up by Diemers.
Fifteen minutes into the second half, Yuval Ashkenazi missed a great chance for the visitors before Nelson made it 2-0. The on-loan Arsenal forward cut inside and found the far corner.
Youngsters Mimeirhel Benita, Sem Valk, Lennard Hartjes, and Antoni Milambo all got a chance in the second half as Feyenoord saw out the victory. Dean David did pull one back for Maccabi Haifa in injury time but that was just a consolation.
Feyenoord ease into the next round with four wins and two draws in their six games.