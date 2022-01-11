According to various reports, David Neres will depart Ajax for the Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.
The 24-year-old has been expected to depart Ajax this month with the club looking to sign Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham Hotspur as his replacement.
According to Voetbal International, Neres will sign for Shakhtar Donetsk, who expects to present the winger shortly. Ajax will receive around 15 million, while there is a resale percentage included.
Neres signed for Ajax in 2017 and has since made 172 appearances for the club, scoring 46 goals.