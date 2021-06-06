Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham and Mike Bell analyse Netherlands 3-0 Georgia. Watch along and comment your thoughts on YouTube!
To watch our post-match reaction, click here, or press play on the video below:
According to Tuttosport, AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is set ...
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Georginio Wijnaldum has decided ...
According to ESPN, PSG have made a late move to ...
According to L'Equipe, Marseille are interested in signing AS Roma ...
De Graafschap are hoping to lure Klaas Jan Huntelaar back ...
After impressing at the U21 European Championships, Ajax defender Perr ...
According to Voetbal International, Everton are interested in signing PSV ...
Klaas Jan Huntelaar has left Schalke 04 after their relegation. ...
Group C at Euro 2020 is comprised of long-awaited returnees ...
Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...
Football-Oranje's Michael Statham and Mike Bell analyse Netherlands 3-0 Georgia. ...
Football-Oranje's Michael Statham is joined by Andy from 'The Hampden ...
Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham and Mike Bell analyse Netherlands 3-0 Georgia. Watch along and comment your thoughts on YouTube!
To watch our post-match reaction, click here, or press play on the video below:
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.