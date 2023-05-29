Erwin van de Looi has named his final Netherlands squad for the upcoming U21 European Championships.
The Euros take place in Romania and Georgia this summer with the Netherlands taking on Belgium, Portugal, and Georgia. It starts for Jong Oranje against Belgium on the 21st of June. However, the squad will also take on Japan in a friendly on the 14th of June.
The biggest absentee from the squad is Jeremie Frimpong with Erwin van de Looi confirming to Ons Oranje that he turned down an invite, “The most notable absentee from our selection is Jeremie Frimpong. After not being selected for the Dutch national team, he chose not to make himself available for the Dutch Juniors. This is of course a pity for us, but I also think that without Frimpong we would have a good selection for the European Championship.”
Van de Looi does have Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich), Brian Brobbey (Ajax) and Bart Verbruggen (Anderlecht) at his disposal.
The full squad can be seen below:
Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen (Anderlecht), Kjell Scherpen (Brighton), Jasper Schendelaar (PEC Zwolle)
Defenders: Micky van de Ven (VfL Wolfsburg), Milan van Ewijk (sc Heerenveen), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion) , Ian Maatsen (Burnley FC), Sepp van den Berg (FC Schalke 04), Quilindschy Hartman (Feyenoord), Devyne Rensch (Ajax)
Midfielders: Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Ludovit Reis (Hamburger SV), Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Royal Antwerp FC), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax), Sven Mijnans (AZ), Wouter Burger (Basel), Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich)
Attackers: Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna FC), Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United FC), Elayis Tavsan (NEC), Thijs Dallinga (Toulouse FC), Million Manhoef (Vitesse)