Twente to face Swedish side in... FC Twente has been drawn against Swedish side Hammarby IF ...

Cambuur confirms De Jong signi... Cambuur has confirmed the signing of AZ Alkmaar midfielder Fedde ...

FC Basel signs ADO Den Haag ce... Finn van Breemen has left ADO Den Haag to sign ...

Van Veen signs for Groningen Groningen has confirmed the signing of Motherwell striker Kevin van ...

Arsenal make their move for Ti... According to the Athletic, Arsenal have made an opening offer ...

Vitesse brings in PSV midfield... Vitesse Arnhem has confirmed the signing of Jong PSV Eindhoven ...

Ajax to sign Roma midfielder Ajax has reached an agreement to sign Benjamin Tahirovic from ...