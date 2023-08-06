The Netherlands Women will face Spain in the quarter-finals of the World Cup after they defeated South Africa 2-0.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Andries Jonker decided to bring Lineth Beerensteyn straight back into the starting eleven following her injury, meaning Katja Snoeijs dropped to the bench.
The Netherlands had the perfect start as Jill Roord made it 1-0 within the opening ten minutes. Martens-van Leer’s header from a corner was cleared from the line but Roord was there to net her fourth goal of the tournament.
For the rest of the first half, South Africa threatened with their pace in attack, but Daphne van Domselaar made some good saves, especially when one on one with Thembi Kgatlana.
Ten minutes into the second half, Lieke Martens-van Leer thought she had netted the second, but VAR ruled it out for an offside in the build up. Fifteen minutes later, however, Beerensteyn did seal the victory.
The Netherlands will now face Spain in the quarter-finals but will do so without the suspended Daniëlle van de Donk.