Netherlands have qualified for the Euro 2024 semi-finals after coming from behind to defeat Turkey 2-1.
For the quarter-final, Ronald Koeman named an unchanged side with Steven Bergwijn fit enough to start in place of Donyell Malen.
Within a minute, the Netherlands got a big chance as Memphis Depay burst into the box, but leaning back he blasted the ball over the bar.
After that early chance, the Netherlands struggled to find a way through an organised Turkey. As the half wore on, Turkey took control and in the 35th minute, Arda Guler crossed for Samet Akaydin to head in the opener.
Koeman switched Bergwijn for Wout Weghorst at the start of the second half but the team that came closest first was Turkey as Guler hit the post with an excellent free kick. Weghorst had to then make an excellent late challenge to stop a certain goal for Turkey.
With the Netherlands pushing, the equaliser came in the 70th minute as Stefan de Vrij got free to head in a Memphis cross. Five minutes later, it was 2-1 as Gakpo got ahead of Muldur to tap in but the last touch came off the defender for an own goal.
Turkey then pushed for an equaliser and Micky van de Ven and De Vrij had to make last ditch challenges to prevent an equaliser. Gakpo also got an excellent chance to make it 3-1 but his shot was well saved.
Towards the end, the Netherlands had to defend deep and Verbruggen made one excellent save as the Oranje held on.
On Wednesday, the Netherlands face England for a place in the final.