Ronald Koeman could lose assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff before the start of the European Championships.
Hulshoff is currently working a dual role as Netherlands assistant and performing the same role with Feyenoord to Arne Slot.
Slot is set to move to Liverpool this summer and he plans to take Hulshoff with him as part of his coaching staff.
On the AD voetbal podcast, this was discussed as a potential issue for Oranje as Liverpool may not agree with him continuing his role with the Netherlands. Hulshoff may also see the benefit of starting his role with Liverpool as early as possible.
It remains to be seen what happens in the coming weeks as Koeman will want a decision made as soon as possible.