Netherlands chances of lifting the European Championship trophy has been ended by England. Ollie Watkins 90th minute winner put England through to the final with a 2-1 win.
Ronald Koeman decided to make one change to the side that saw off Turkey on Saturday with Donyell Malen coming in for Steven Bergwijn.
The Netherlands got off to the perfect start with Xavi Simons robbing Declan Rice before hammering an excellent strike into the top corner after only seven minutes.
England then got a controversial penalty when Harry Kane kicked Denzel Dumfries in the box. The English striker’s shot went over the bar but the referee was told to look at the tackle and for some reason gave a penalty. Kane scored it to make it 1-1.
Dumfries then had to clear a Phil Foden effort off the line before the right back had a header come back off the bar at the other end. England were then in full control and Foden hit the post with a curling strike.
Before the end of the half, Koeman lost Memphis Depay to injury and Joey Veerman came on to try and help the Netherlands in the midfield.
Wout Weghorst came on at the break and the Netherlands looked more composed in midfield for the second period. However, England still kept the ball and looked the more dangerous side.
From set pieces, Virgil van Dijk caused danger but the game seemed to be heading for extra-time as England also failed to trouble Bart Verbruggen. However, in the 90th minute, Ollie Watkins turned Stefan de Vrij and fired the ball into the bottom corner to win it for England.
Netherlands had too little time to respond and they miss out on a place against Spain in the final.
Sad but the truth is we’re just not good enough.
Can’t understand the tactic though. How frimpong didn’t play, how werghorst didn’t start etc.
Ronald Koeman needs to go
Corrupt FIFA have decided it’s England’s turn to win. Scandalous penalty decision. VAR gives FIFA more control of the result. We were robbed.
IT SEEMS LIKE THE DUTCH KNVB HAS RESIGN ITSELF TO BECOMING NATION OF ALSO RUN WHICH IS SPITTING ON RINUS MITCHELS AND JOHANN CRUYFF.
The same referee was good to The Dutch footbal team when played against Romania and was in numerous occassions favourable to your team, during that game. He was the 12th player for your team! You did not complained about him in that time, until he turned against you. Check that game please and see! Dumfries did few agressive faults with no any card or warning from this referee, than the same player jumped on the pitch without beeing touched or dangerous game and the referee stopped on romanian attack. All was very clear in your advantage in that game, so the referee was good for you. One week later he changed and he become not good. Funny 🙂