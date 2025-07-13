The Netherlands are out of the Women’s European Championships after a 5-2 loss to France.
The task for the Netherlands looked difficult heading into the game as they needed to either beat France comfortably or hope that England failed to beat Wales. Andries Jonker made the surprising decision to drop Vivienne Miedema to the bench and Lineth Beerensteyn started up front.
After 22 minutes, Sandie Toletti gave France the lead but the Netherlands instantly equalised through Victoria Pelova. An own goal by Selma Bacha then made it 2-1 for the Oranje Vrouwen at the break.
However, with England beating Wales comfortably, the Netherlands headed into the second half knowing they had to score two more goals and prevent the French from netting to progress.
Oranje’s hopes were quickly dashed as France equalised through Marie-Antoinette Katoto before Delphine Cascarino scored a double to make it 4-2.
The Netherlands had no answer and France would add a fifth in stoppage time from the penalty spot.
The tournament is over for Oranje and it also spells the end for Jonker, who departs as head coach. A refresh is coming and its much needed if the Netherlands are to be able to compete as they were simply blown away by both France and England in the tournament.