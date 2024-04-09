Lineth Beerensteyn scored the only goal of the game as the Netherlands women defeated Norway 1-0 in a Euro qualifier.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
After the disappointing loss against Italy last week, the Netherlands needed a victory to get their Euro campaign back on track.
Any pressure was eased when The Netherlands took the lead after only six minutes as Lineth Beerensteyn curled a nice finish into the net.
Oranje Vrouwen then controlled the rest of the game without ever really threatening a second. Norway improved after the break but there was no equaliser.
All four nations in the group now have three points after Finland defeated Italy.