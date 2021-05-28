The Netherlands squad has come together in Zeist as preparations begin for the European Championships.
The Eredivisie players in the squad have been together since the 24th but more internationals arrived on Friday including Memphis Depay, Donny van de Beek and Wout Weghorst.
Jasper Cillessen is not yet with the squad after a positive coronavirus test, while Nathan Ake will be playing the Champions League final on Saturday. Frenkie de Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum will also join at a later date.
The players will travel to Portugal on Saturday ahead of a friendly against Scotland next Wednesday. The squad then returns to the Netherlands on the 5th of June. On the 6th, Netherlands face Georgia in the final friendly before the European Championships begins against Ukraine a week later.