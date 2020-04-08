The players of the Netherlands national team have joined together to make a donation to Dutch volunteer platform NL voor Elkaar.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
A video released on Ons Oranje platform confirmed that the internationals had come together to donate to the firm that is doing loads of work to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
Oranje captain Virgil van Dijk said, “We are proud of the Netherlands and proud of the team and we think of everyone who is having a hard time at this time. At Oranje, we would like to make a contribution to NL Voor Elkaar. Keep your head up and take care of each other.”
Netherlands internationals also donated to an €11 million fund which will help clubs affected by the crisis.