The Netherlands began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Finland.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Ronald Koeman named Jeremie Frimpong and Denzel Dumfries in the starting eleven for the first time together, while Ryan Gravenberch was in the midfield alongside Frenkie de Jong and Tijjani Reijnders. Up front, Memphis Depay was looking to close in on Robin van Persie’s goal record.
After only six minutes, Memphis made it 1-0 with a first time finish following a poor defensive header from the home side. It means the striker is now just two goals away from Van Persie’s record.
Frimpong then saw a header from close range kept out before Cody Gakpo provided a perfect cross for Dumfries to fire in a second after 20 minutes.
Netherlands then struggled to create clear cut chances before the break, while Finland failed to trouble Mark Flekken on the counter.
Jan Paul van Hecke was brought off at the break after receiving a yellow card and Stefan de Vrij came on. Reijnders put a shot wide and Memphis was denied by the Finnish keeper as the Netherlands play became sloppy.
Wout Weghorst and Justin Kluivert then came on but Netherlands failed to add any further goals. De Jong did have a good chance but shot wide.
It is the first time since 2012 that the Netherlands began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a win. Next up on Tuesday is a home tie with Malta.