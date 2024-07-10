The Netherlands Euro 2024 campaign was ended after a late 2-1 loss against England. Here are our player ratings for the Netherlands players.
Bart Verbruggen 6/10: Wasn’t as busy as he could have been but made some good saves. Could do nothing about the penalty, but will be disappointed with the Watkins goal.
Denzel Dumfries 6/10: Was busy at both ends as his tackle gave away the penalty but he also made a great goalline clearance and hit the bar with a header. Struggled to get forward as much as usual.
Nathan Ake 6.5/10: Did well at times up against Saka but was again predictable in possession and didn’t do much going forward.
Stefan de Vrij 7/10: A strong performance that would have been marked higher if it wasn’t him marking Watkins for the winner. However, he was one of the standouts in Oranje.
Virgil van Dijk 5.5/10: Didn’t contribute much to the game and was not a leader on the pitch. He slowed the play down a lot with his passing.
Jerdy Schouten 7/10: Stood up to the England midfield and didn’t put a foot wrong in the game.
Tijjani Reijnders 6/10: Struggled to get into the game and was overrun at times. Improved slightly in the second half but didn’t see anything from him going forward.
Xavi Simons 7.5/10: The only moments of spark from the Netherlands were when Simons got on the ball and he scored a wonderful opener. Looked less lively when he moved out to the right.
Donyell Malen 4.5/10: Started the match but struggled and was taken off at half time.
Cody Gakpo 5.5/10: Marked out of the game for most of it and barely threatened Saka. Improved in the second half and showed some moments but not what we expect from him.
Memphis Depay 6/10: After 33 minutes his European Championship was over as a hamstring injury saw him come off. He was invisible beforehand.
Substitutes
Joey Veerman 6/10: Came on for Memphis and helped stop the midfield getting overran and even gave some dangerous crosses at times.
Wout Weghorst 6/10: Came on and put himself about. Pressed a lot more than we saw in the first half.
Brian Brobbey N/A: Came on in the 90th minute so no time for a review
Joshua Zirkzee N/A: Came on in the 90th minute, so no time for a review
The Xavi Simons goal was the best of the three in Dortmund and one of the best of the Euro 2024.