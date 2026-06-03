The Netherlands lost 1-0 to Algeria in their pre-World Cup friendly. Below is our player ratings.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Bart Verbruggen 6.5/10: Had nothing to do in the first half before being substituted. His position is safe for the World Cup.
Mats Wieffer 5/10: In at right back with Dumfries out and its clear that Oranje needs their first choice back. He did okay but struggled to impact going forward.
Micky van de Ven 7/10: With his strong pace, Van de Ven made a big intervention to prevent Algeria scoring in the first half. He will be crucial at the World Cup.
Jan Paul van Hecke 6.5/10: Made some errors in the game but also made up for it with some good tackles. Will be an interesting battle with Jurrien Timber for a starting spot.
Virgil van Dijk 6.5/10: Went off at the break after a solid performance.
Frenkie de Jong 6/10: Didn’t have much impact on the game but may not yet be at peak fitness and it is just a friendly. De Jong may be saving himself for the tournament.
Ryan Gravenberch 6/10: Some good runs in the first half before going off but didn’t impact the game enough. Can he and De Jong play in the same midfield?
Tijjani Reijnders 6/10: Reijnders connected well with Malen and Summerville in the first half but faded out of the game in the second half.
Crysencio Summerville 7.5/10: Our man of the match, Summerville was very impressive going forward in the first half. Created a huge chance for Malen.
Cody Gakpo 5.5/10: Cut inside and shoot seemed to be the order of the day for Gakpo. Needs to be more effective in the final third and use his teammates more.
Donyell Malen 6/10: The good thing is that Malen is getting into good positions. The issue is he is missing the chances. He hit the post and then missed three big opportunities. Needs to be more clinical.
Substitutes
Robin Roefs 5.5/10: Looked very shaky but couldn’t do anything about the goal.
Jorrel Hato 5.5/10: Struggled against Hadj Moussa after coming on and didn’t have the same power that Van de Ven had.
Nathan Ake 6/10: Ended the game with the captains armband and put in a decent performance after coming on.
Justin Kluivert 6.5/10: Looked dangerous after coming on and went close with a good strike. Looks dangerous in the 10 position and will give Koeman a big decision to make.
Memphis Depay 5/10: Clearly isn’t fit and gave the ball away a number of times.
Lutsharel Geertruida N/A
Marten de Roon N/A
Quinten Timber N/A
Wout Weghorst N/A
Brian Brobbey N/A