The Netherlands defeated Qatar 2-0 to seal their place in the last 16 of the World Cup. Michael Bell provides his player ratings.

Andries Noppert 6/10: Had no saves to make of any real note but claimed some crosses and did his job when called upon.

Denzel Dumfries 5/10: Once again Dumfries did not reach the level we expect from him in a Netherlands shirt. Sloppy in possession and not able to create anything despite getting into some decent positions.

Daley Blind 6/10: Played a solid but unremarkable game. Got forward more than he did in the previous ties and had a shot blocked early on. Better but not really tested defensively.

Virgil van Dijk 6.5/10: Swept up well and dealt with anything aerially. He even looked more animated than usual and looked visibly angry after some poor sloppy play by his teammates. A better captain’s performance.

Nathan Ake 6/10: Another solid performance from the Manchester City defender, who only loses a mark because he was shown a yellow card.

Jurrien Timber 5.5/10: We are still yet to see the best of Timber at the back and in possession. Some sloppy moments again which could be punished against better sides.

Frenkie de Jong 7/10: With De Roon in the side, De Jong was able to push forward and that benefited the side. De Jong scored and looked more influential when in possession.

Marten de Roon 5.5/10: Sloppy on the ball at times but he improved as the game went on. His presence unleashes De Jong to go forward more.

Davy Klaassen 6/10: Got himself an assist and set up another decent chance before the break, but Klaassen needs to stop losing the ball. If he can remain influential and be better in possession, then the number ten position looks his.

Cody Gakpo 7.5/10: Another excellent goal to make it three in three, Gakpo is having a very impressive World Cup. Looked good in the first half and was less influential after the break, but the World is starting to notice just how good Gakpo is.

Memphis Depay 6/10: A rusty performance from the striker, who got just over an hour. He was unlucky not to score in the second half but De Jong was there to tap in. Needs more match practice but the attack did look better with him in it.

Substitutes

Steven Berghuis 6/10: Looked lively after coming on and had a goal disallowed before hitting the crossbar.

Vincent Janssen 5/10: The ball again bounced off him at times but he worked hard and ran the channels toward the end.

Teun Koopmeiners N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review

Wout Weghorst N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review

Kenneth Taylor N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review




Email, RSS Follow
admin (12574 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter