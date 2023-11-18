The Netherlands sealed their spot at Euro 2024 with a slender 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the Netherlands.
Bart Verbruggen 6/10: Overall, Verbruggen did well with the ball at his feet and he kept possession well. In the second half he let a ball slip through his legs but the offside flag saved him.
Denzel Dumfries 6.5/10: You cannot fault his work rate throughout the game and he got in some great positions. His crosses were just not finished by his teammates.
Quilindschy Hartman 6/10: A quiet game for the left-back, who didn’t create any danger going forward as most of the Netherlands attacks came down the side of Dumfries.
Daley Blind 6/10: For most of the game, Blind was good in possession and make some timely interventions. There was two occasions were he lost it and got beat with pace, but overall a solid enough game.
Stefan de Vrij 8.5/10: The Netherlands star man on the night without a doubt. De Vrij set up the opening goal and played a number of excellent passes. He also dribbled forward with great effect. He should be the starting right centre-back going into the next set of matches on this form.
Virgil van Dijk 7/10: A calming presence at the back for the Netherlands, Van Dijk didn’t put a foot wrong all game and cleared anything that came his way.
Jerdy Schouten 6/10: Put straight into the Netherlands line-up after impressing for PSV. He had some nice moments in the first half but was also sloppy at times with his passing.
Tijjani Reijnders 6.5/10: Played some nice football and got in some great positions but he really should have scored twice. He was also unlucky to hit the post with another effort. Still a performance that proves why he should be starting going forward.
Xavi Simons 5.5/10: A frustrating watch at times, Simons can do some brilliant things on the ball but he snatches at chances and can give away silly fouls. He looks like a player who needs desperately to score his first goal and then he will excel from there.
Wout Weghorst 7/10: A brilliant goal to win the game from Weghorst, who did not stop running all game. He went close with another effort and held the ball well.
Cody Gakpo 5.5/10: Not a good performance from the Liverpool man, who was the first to be substituted. Snatched at shots and even got in his teammate’s way at times. He did create chances but not at the level we expect from him.
Substitutes
Joey Veerman N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Donyell Malen N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Marten de Roon N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Teun Koopmeiners N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review