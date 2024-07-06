The Netherlands have reached the Euro 2024 quarter-finals after coming from behind to defeat Turkey 2-1. Here are our player ratings for the Oranje stars.
Bart Verbruggen 7/10: Looked ropey claiming the cross that led to the goal but made up for it with a stunning save towards the end. Huge moment for the stopper and he came up trumps.
Denzel Dumfries 5.5/10: Had a really poor game on the right hand side. Gave away a stupid corner to lead to the goal and played on the Turkish attack to score. Played a role in the winner but could not make up for a bad night.
Nathan Ake 6/10: One of his poorest nights in Oranje, Ake looked devoid of ideas on the ball in the first half and was eventually taken off for Van de Ven.
Stefan de Vrij 8/10: The official man of the match and well deserved as he was excellent at the back and scored the equaliser with a great header.
Virgil van Dijk 6/10: Had some shaky moments up against Yilmaz but won a number of aerial duels. Will need to be more organised against England.
Jerdy Schouten 7.5/10: You are running out of words to describe how great a tournament Schouten is having. Another good performance and he is heading for a big transfer if he keeps this up. Crucial that he didn’t pick up a yellow card.
Tijjani Reijnders 5.5/10: Dropped deep to pick up the ball but had no ideas how to get Oranje moving forward. Too many sideways and backwards passes.
Xavi Simons 5.5/10: Got himself into good areas but the final ball was weak. Came into it more in the second half but still not at his best.
Steven Bergwijn 5/10: Struggled to make any sort of impact and was subbed at half time.
Cody Gakpo 6.5/10: Again looked the Netherlands most dangerous player and he caused the winning goal. He needs to demand the ball more often.
Memphis Depay 5.5/10: Skied a great chance early on then struggled against the Turkish defence. Looked better when played at the 10 and got the assist for the equaliser.
Substitutes
Wout Weghorst 7.5/10: Changed the game in the Netherlands favour. Tireless at the back and made one crucial interception. A real fighter and the Netherlands needed him.
Micky van de Ven 7.5/10: Looked excellent after coming on. His pace was a huge weapon and he made one crucial tackle at the back. Maybe should be starting v England.
Joey Veerman 6/10: Came on and gave one excellent long ball forward. Kept it tidy and did his job.
Joshua Zirkzee N/A: Not on long enough for a review
Jeremie Frimpong N/A: Not on long enough for a review