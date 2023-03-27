The Netherlands did not impress again in their 3-0 win over 10-man Gibraltar. Michael Bell provides his player ratings.
Jasper Cillessen 6/10: Had absolutely nothing to do for 90 minutes. An easy night for the goalkeeper.
Denzel Dumfries 6.5/10: Played as a winger for most of the game and got the assist for the opening goal. Got into a lot of good positions after but the final ball was lacking.
Nathan Ake 8.5/10: The absolute star for the Netherlands at the moment, Ake had another strong game and he got himself two goals. At the moment he is doing it all for the side.
Matthijs de Ligt 6.5/10: Back in the defence and looked solid as he mopped up anything that came his way.
Virgil van Dijk 6/10: Not the type to get angry and shout but maybe that was needed tonight as he watched the attack miss chance after chance. At the back he was untroubled throughout.
Mats Wieffer 7.5/10: A very positive debut for the midfielder, who recycled possession and won the ball back when needed. He did look like a De Roon type with a bit more quality.
Georginio Wijnaldum 5/10: A player lacking in match fitness and the question lies on why he started. Had chances to score but wasted them before being substituted at the break.
Memphis Depay 6/10: Another goal closer to becoming Netherlands all-time top scorer but an overall frustrating night for the striker, who tried to make things happen but it didn’t quite come off. Was substituted with a hamstring injury.
Xavi Simons 5.5/10: Tried to make things happen with energy but struggled to get involved on the wings. Moved central in the second half but the final product wasn’t there.
Steven Berghuis 5/10: Every pass or cross seemed to be intercepted or headed away. Was substituted at the break rightly.
Wout Weghorst 4.5/10: A really bad day at the office for Weghorst, who seemed to get in the way more than anything else. Wasted a number of chances and did not make the most of his big chance to start.
Substitutes
Cody Gakpo 6.5/10: Brought some drive to the left-hand side and made a number of chances. Was a bit wasteful with his shots though that went over the bar.
Donyell Malen 6.5/10: Again brought a lot of energy to the Netherlands attack and he caused plenty of problems. Probably should have earned a penalty with a strike against a Gibraltar players hand.
Davy Klaassen 5/10: Barely touched the ball after coming on.
Daley Blind 5.5/10: Came on to add more urgency to the passing but even he couldn’t help Oranje score more.
Tyrell Malacia N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review.
The good news is we still need Blind for his passes haha..
What is koeman thinking. Why Brobbey not come on for weghorst. Surely everyone saw Weghorst is not performing at all. Since it is against minnows amateur gibraltar why flekken is not selected as GK. Malacia should start and let Ake and De Ligt. VVD can be rested after a horrible french beating.
Koeman is not himself like before. This again a downhill for Oranje.