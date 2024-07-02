The Netherlands are safely through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 after a 3-0 victory against Romania. Here are our player ratings for the Netherlands stars.
Bart Verbruggen 7/10: Another top performance from the goalkeeper who is making a big name for himself at the Euros. Oranje have a star stopper for years to come in Verbruggen.
Denzel Dumfries 7.5/10: In the first half, Dumfries had so much joy down the right and he got in behind constantly. He had a quieter second half after Malen came on. He is a big weapon for Koeman.
Nathan Ake 7/10: Made a couple of really important challenges in the first half and was solid throughout before being given a rest.
Virgil van Dijk 6.5/10: Overall had a good game but one little error in the second half that wasn’t punished. Needs to be switched on throughout. Hit the post with a header.
Stefan de Vrij 7/10: Another solid performance from De Vrij who was also good in possession. Should have made it 2-0 with a header wide from close range.
Jerdy Schouten 7.5/10: Schouten may not get the headlines but another reliable and silky performance in the midfield. Assured in possession and got Oranje going forward.
Tijjani Reijnders 7/10: Completed 100% of his passes in the first half and had another strong showing in the second. Much improved from the defeat against Austria.
Xavi Simons 7.5/10: Probably Simons best game in Oranje, he picked up pockets of space constantly and got himself two assists. He snatched at a chance but overall he can be very happy with his contribution.
Steven Bergwijn 7/10: The surprise inclusion in the line-up, Bergwijn helped create a lot of space for Dumfries down the right in the first half and had a number of nice touches. Was substituted at the break after picking up a knock.
Cody Gakpo 8.5/10: The Netherlands star once again, scoring the opening goal and setting up the second. Always a threat when he receives the ball and cuts in. Could be on the way to the golden boot this tournament.
Memphis Depay 6/10: Was busy as always but the end product wasn’t there. He takes every corner without success and it’s time for Koeman to try someone else on set pieces.
Substitutes
Donyell Malen 7.5/10: Redemption after the performance against Austria, Malen came on in the second half and scored twice. Especially, the second was a lovely run and finish.
Joey Veerman N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Wout Weghorst N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Micky van de Ven N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Daley Blind N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review