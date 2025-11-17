The Netherlands sealed their spot in the World Cup with a comfortable 4-0 win over Lithuania. Below is the player ratings for Oranje.

Bart Verbruggen 6/10: Didn’t have much to do in an easy evening for the goalkeeper

Jurrien Timber 7.5/10: A world class defender who was very comfortable at right back and almost scored the second goal before the break.

Nathan Ake 6/10: Has barely played this season but slotted in at left back. Could tell he wasn’t at his best and a little rusty.

Virgil van Dijk 6.5/10: He broke the record for most appearances for an Oranje captain and he did well throughout but there was a couple of poor moments that gave up chances.

Matthijs de Ligt 7/10: A defender in top form and he was not given any trouble by the Lithuanian attackers. A good performance from the centre-back.

Frenkie De Jong 8/10: A majestic midfield performance from the Barcelona man who set up the opening goal with a wonderful pass. It was one of a few excellent passes he made during the match.

Tijjani Reijnders 7/10: Scored the opening goal with a lovely finish and then clipped the post. He did well but also made some really poor passes in silly areas. Against a stronger team they could have been punished.

Xavi Simons 7/10: Played in his preferred position as a 10, Simons was busy throughout the game and scored a lovely solo goal. A fine performance from the midfielder.

Donyell Malen 6.5/10: A fantastic solo goal added a fourth for Oranje and gave Malen something to cheer. He was in and out of the game but always full of running.

Cody Gakpo 7.5/10: A goal and assist for the winger who was always dangerous on the left wing.

Memphis Depay 5.5/10: Barely touched the ball throughout his hour on the pitch. He took the set pieces but they were poor.

Substitutes

Emanuel Emegha 6/10: Really wanted that first Oranje goal and could tell he was disappointed at the end. Hit the post and missed a good chance from close range but showed he is a real presence up front.

Lutsharel Geertruida 6/10: Came on and put in a solid performance at right back.

Quinten Timber 6/10: Lively in the midfield after coming on. Solid without doing anything overly spectacular.

Luciano Valente N/A: Not on long enough for a review

Noa Lang N/A: Not on long enough for a review




