Netherlands comfortably defeated Finland 4-0 in Amsterdam and below is our player ratings for the Oranje stars.
Bart Verbruggen 6/10: Never in trouble throughout the game and comfortably made saves when called upon.
Denzel Dumfries 6.5/10: Much more involved in the first half than he was against Malta and almost scored with a header. Was less involved after the break and struggled to make his mark.
Micky van de Ven 6.5/10: Strong but unremarkable performance again from the left back who was comfortable throughout.
Virgil van Dijk 7.5/10: Much improved from against Malta, he was strong at the back and scored with a header.
Jurrien Timber 6.5/10: Decent performance from Timber, who was less involved on the ball but untroubled at the back. Came off after an hour.
Frenkie de Jong 7/10: A comfortable and tidy performance from De Jong who got the Netherlands moving throughout.
Ryan Gravenberch 6/10: Two lovely long balls to Gakpo in the first half but also some sloppy play too. Came off at the break for Reijnders.
Justin Kluivert 7/10: Made a difference in the starting eleven as he picked up pockets of space and created chances. Made a big statement that he fits this formation more than Reijnders as the 10.
Donyell Malen 7.5/10: A threat throughout the game and took the opening goal well with a lovely strike.
Cody Gakpo 6/10: Was having a rare poor game in Oranje before he rifled in the 4th goal just before the end. Before that, he was wayward with a number of crosses and wasn’t as influential on the left as he usually is.
Memphis Depay 8/10: Broke another record as his two assists put him on his own as the nations top assist provider of all time. Also scored in the first half with a penalty. Came off after an hour and did have some poor touches in the game. A strong performance but not perfect.
Substitutes
Tijjani Reijnders 6/10: Came on at the break and put in a steady performance. In the 8 spot he now has to compete with Gravenberch so needs to find some form going forward.
Wout Weghorst N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Jan Paul van Hecke N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Nathan Ake N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Xavi Simons N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review