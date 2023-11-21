The Netherlands defeated Gibraltar 6-0 in the final Euro 2024 qualifier. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the Netherlands players.
Bart Verbruggen 6/10: The easiest game that Verbruggen has probably played in his career. Had absolutely nothing to do.
Jordan Teze 6/10: A decent performance but not one that will push him to the forefront. A silly yellow card summed up his game and his crossing was poor at times.
Quilindschy Hartman 6.5/10: The left-back got an assist for a nice cross for Teun Koopmeiners. He got forward but didn’t make any bursting runs and had little support on the left for an overlap.
Stefan de Vrij 7/10: Didn’t put a foot wrong but didn’t have much to do. He was given the armband in the second half.
Virgil van Dijk 6.5/10: A few nice long balls were the highlight for the captain in an easy 45 minutes before he was substituted.
Mats Wieffer 7/10: Had three headed chances and scored his first Oranje goal. A steady performance for the Feyenoorder.
Teun Koopmeiners 7/10: Played as an advanced midfielder and scored the third goal and ended the game as a left-back. Koopmeiners has more to offer Oranje going forward.
Joey Veerman 7.5/10: A lively and impressive first 45 minutes which saw Veerman create the opening goal. He also got the assist for the second. Was the brightest midfielder but came off at the break.
Donyell Malen 6/10: Gets an extra point for a nice assist but Malen struggled at times and was sloppy with the final ball and shot. If everyone is fit, Malen is one who will need to fear for his spot if he does not improve.
Wout Weghorst 6/10: Got the chance to start up top again but barely got involved apart from two efforts off target. Was substituted at the break.
Calvin Stengs 8.5/10: A player with confidence who is enjoying life at the moment, Stengs got a lovely hattrick and looked the most likely Netherlands player to make something happen when cutting in on the right.
Substitutes
Jorrel Hato 6.5/10: Cannot fault the 17-year-old for a very tidy debut at the back.
Thijs Dallinga 6/10: Nearly got a debut goal but he didn’t get a flick on the Gakpo cross while his clever back heel was saved.
Tijjani Reijnders 6.5/10: Came in for Veerman and kept the midfield ticking. He went close with a shot from distance which flew wide.
Xavi Simons N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Cody Gakpo N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review but did score.